Margaret Mary Shubeck
Margaret Mary Shubeck, 83, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the wife of the late Edward "Finky" Shubeck, who passed away Sept. 10, 2012.
Born in Summit Hill on April 26, 1936, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Margaret (Clements) Wargo.
She was employed at the former Coaldale State General Hospital and St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, as an operating room nurse and night shift supervisor.
She was a 1954 graduate of Lansford High School and then furthered her education and graduated from Philadelphia General School of Nursing with her LPN degree.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Margaret Mary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Phillies and Steelers. She was also known for her "priceless" pre-game cheer "Go Steelers."
She adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughter and treasured time spent with them. She was a loving and compassionate mother who truly enjoyed caring for her family.
Surviving are sons, Michael J., and his wife Jacqueline, and Edward M., and his wife Elizabeth, both of Summit Hill; daughter, Michele and her husband Carl Schaeffer Jr. of New Ringgold; sister, Barbara Dever, wife of the late Francis Dever, of Laurel, MD; grandchildren, Aric, Cara, Rian and John Shubeck, Jessica Zellner, Cristy Clemson and Jen Schauer; a great-granddaughter, Kendall Kleckner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John; a brother, John; and a grandson, Jashen Schaeffer.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:30 a.m. in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 3, 2020