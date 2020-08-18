1/1
Margaret McArdle
1941 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" McArdle, 79, lifelong resident of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Coaldale. She was the wife of the late Vincent A. McArdle, to whom she would have been married 29 years at the time of his death on March 25, 1993.
Born in Pottsville, on June 13, 1941, Peggy was a daughter of the late Lester and Anne (McKeone) Eroh.
A 1959 graduate of Marian High School, she taught for 25 years in Catholic schools. Those schools included St. Peter, Reading; St. Catherine, NJ; St. Jerome, Tamaqua; and the McAdoo Catholic School, where she spent 14 years. Peggy also was a substitute teacher in regional Catholic schools.
She was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua, and the C.H. Berry Post No. 173, Tamaqua American Legion Auxiliary.
Peggy was enormously proud of her Irish heritage. In her spare time she loved doing word and number puzzles; was involved with bingo and card games at the high rise; and every evening faithfully watched Jeopardy and the Property Brothers.
Peggy is survived by daughter, Kellie McGlinchey, and her husband Brian, of Tamaqua; grandsons, Zach McGlinchey and Justin McArdle; granddaughter, Maddie McGlinchey; and sister, Kathleen Miller of Tamaqua.
Predeceasing her were sons, Vincent McArdle in 2003 and Brian McArdle in 2017; grandson, Joshua McArdle; and a sister, Pat Kulha.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, in St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in St. Jerome Cemetery, Lombard St., Tamaqua, will follow the mass. Call 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, in the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in Margaret's name may be made to the church, PA 18252. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at
www.zgfuneralhome.com


Published in Times News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
AUG
21
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the XXIII Catholic Church
AUG
21
Interment
St. Jerome Cemetery,
