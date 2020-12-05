Margaret McClafferty

Margaret (nee Bing) McClafferty passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020 after a brief illness with COVID-19.

She was born in East Mauch Chunk on Aug. 5, 1929 to Harry and Anna (McTague) Bing. Peggy was the wife of Owen (Oscar) McClafferty, who passed away in 1999. They were married for 46 years.

Peggy was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Jim Thorpe where she was involved with the Women's Club.

She graduated from East Mauch Chunk High School and was on the their Reunion Committee for several years.

Peggy retired in 1991 from the Comprehensive Child Development Program of Carbon County. She was a charter member of the Jim Thorpe LAOH. She was an aide in the 2000 Jim Thorpe St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Peggy was a 25-year breast cancer survivor. She had been a resident of the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center for the past six years.

Peggy will be deeply missed by her seven children: Denise Stellar and her husband, James of Lehighton, Eileen Sims of Mechanicsburg, Kevin and his wife, Louise of Jim Thorpe, Cathy Megargee of Ocean City, N.J., Ann Knoll and her husband, Richard of Bristow, VA, Alice Talasky and her husband, Scott of Strasburg, VA and Marie Shigo and her husband, Joseph of Jim Thorpe.

She was the loving Nana to her 13 grandchildren: Joseph Stellar and his wife, Kerry, Mary Beth Moody and her husband, Terry, James Sims, Mary Jo Sims, Jessica Nhem and her husband, Samon, Thomas McClafferty, Owen Megargee, Evan Megargee, Teresa Mayo and her husband, D.J., Kimberly Harmon and her husband, Josh, Julia Talasky, Erin Shigo, and Anna Shigo. She was also Nana Peg to her great-

grandchildren: Luke and Gemma Stellar, Tanner and Emerson Moody, Trinity, John and Tatum Nhem, and Ayden Mayo.

Peggy is survived by her brother, Eugene Bing; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine Curtis; her brothers, Thomas Bing, Gerald Bing and Charles McTague; and sons-in-law, Joseph Sims and Michael Megargee.

Services: Funeral services are private at the request of the family due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in loving memory of Margaret McClafferty to the Jim Thorpe LAOH c/o M. Figura, 210 Piney Woods Drive, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.





