Margaret Midas
It is with great sadness that we announce that Margaret (Margie) Midas, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019, at the age of 93.
Widow of Clement T. Midas, she is survived by daughter, Nikki Leonzi, wife of Richard; sons, Clement Midas, and wife Teresa; David Midas, and wife Patricia; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jennifer Leonzi, Kristin Sommers, and husband David, Michele Lee Midas Miller, and husband Ian, and Shaun Midas; and great-
grandchildren, Ryan and Madison Sommers, Gunnar, Hodge and Kade Midas.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Hager, Anna Hollan; and brothers, Louis, Joseph, Edward, Michael, Charles, John, Thomas and Robert Hager; grandsons, Clement Michael Midas and David Edward Midas.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (Kocha) Hager.
A graduate of St. Michaels R.C.C., Margie retired from Western Electric in Allentown.
She was a devoted member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lansford, where she sang in the choir and worked in the bingo kitchen for many years.
Margie's life was focused on her family. She loved to cook, making halupkis, baking, gardening, enjoyed polka music, the Hometown auction and her trips to the Dollar Tree.
She faced more than a few struggles in her life and will be remembered as a wonderful role model who had an enduring strength, kind and generous heart, a great laughter and her ability to be resourceful in the face of adversity. She was unforgettable and will be forever missed.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa to celebrate. Friends may call on the morning services from 9:30 a.m. until time of worship
Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill.
Memorials in her name to: Special Olympics of Lehigh County, P.O. Box 339, East Texas, PA 18046-0339.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Margaret may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 24, 2019