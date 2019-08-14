Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Marguerite Ziegenfus Obituary
Marguerite J.
Ziegenfus
Marguerite J. Ziegenfus, 93, of Palmerton, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, in Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Mahoning Township. She was the wife of the late Earl H. Ziegenfus.
She was a sewing machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions and Fernbrook Mill, retiring in 1983 after 40 years of service.
Marguerite was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Towamensing.
She enjoyed bowling in area leagues and delighted in playing bingo.
Born in Aquashicola, Marguerite was a daughter of the late William and Stella (Dieter) Behler.
Survivors: sisters Betty Green and Roberta Costenbader, both of Palmerton; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters Alverta Kuehner and Florence Miller; and brothers Bill, Ralph and Carl.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: St. John's Lutheran Church, Palmerton 18071.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 14, 2019
