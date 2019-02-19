|
|
Mrs. Maria Andrews
Mrs. Maria Andrews, 84, of Trachsville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of William K. Andrews. They would have observed their 60th anniversary in May.
Born in Reinfeld, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Margarite (Jager) Hermes.
She had attended Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville, and was a member of the NCO Wives Club in Bangkok, Thailand.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, William K. Jr., and his fiancée, Annette, of Albrightsville, and Larry, and his wife, Levonne, of Kunkletown; a sister, Irmine Boukers in France; nine grandchildren, Corey, Brandon, Monica, Spencer, Tabitha, Sarah, Rebecca, Justin and Timothy; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son Raymond; a grandson William; and a brother Helmut.
Service: Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. Kathryn Foster officiating. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 19, 2019