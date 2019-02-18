Home

Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Mrs. Marian F. Bortz
Mrs. Marian F. Bortz, 80, of Second Street, Lehighton, died Friday morning, Feb. 15, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of Robert C. Bortz since June 7, 1958.
Born in Leh-ighton, she was a daugh-ter of the late Claude and Mildred (Snyder) Dotter.
Marian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, crocheting, and playing pinochle.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Beverly J., wife of Robyn Williams, and Connie, both of Lehighton, and Lana, wife of Terry Bailey of Plainfield, Illinois; a son Timothy, and his wife, Cathy, of Plainfield; 10 grandchildren; six great-
grandchildren; a sister, Carol Johnson of Kunkletown; and 10 nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Alberta Hoppel and Anna Rehrig.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, St. Matthew's Cemetery, Skyline Dr., Franklin Township. Call 1-2 p.m. Tuesday. Contributions may be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care Carbon Co., 168 S. Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Blvd., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2019
