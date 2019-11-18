|
Marian Reed
Marian Reed, 85, of Andreas, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of William J. Reed Sr.
She worked as a seamstress at various garment factories before retiring.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Roy C. Sr. and Edna (Iffert) Geiger.
Marian was a member of Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the simple things in life like mowing the grass.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Geiger and Mary Christman.
Surviving are a son, William J. Reed Jr., Tamaqua; daughter, Nancy Ketchledge, Andreas; two brothers, Edward Geiger Sr., and his wife Karen, Lehighton, and Roy C. Geiger Jr., and his wife Mary, Florida, NY; two sisters, Georgia Mohrey, Slatington, and Carol Easterly, Palmerton; four grandsons, William J. Reed III, Andreas, Scott Reed, and companion Kelly, Lebanon, Brandon Miller, Andreas, and Tyler Reed, Tamaqua; great-grandson, Chase Miller, Lehighton, great-granddaughter, Madison Reed, Lebanon; nieces and nephews.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. Calling hour 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Contributions may be made to the church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2019