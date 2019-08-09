|
Mrs. Marie A.
Becker
Mrs. Marie A. Becker, 60, of Walnutport, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of James P. Becker.
Born on Jan. 11, 1959, in Allen-town, she was a daugh-ter of the late Linford and Florence (Basiago) Christman.
She was employed by Precision Medical, Northampton, and previously had worked for the former Paris Neckwear, Walnutport.
She was a member of the V.F.W. Post and the Blue Ridge Rod and Gun Club, both of Walnutport, and American Legion Post 16, Slatington.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter Jamie, wife of Robert LeVan of Coplay; a son Brent, and his wife, Jessica, of Monroeville; three grandchildren, Merrick, Benjamin and Samuel; and two brothers, David, and his wife, Lori, of Summit Hill, and Edward, and his partner, Sue, of Beth-lehem.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 125 Lucy Ave., Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in Times News on Aug. 9, 2019