Marie Annette Shamus, of Gainesville, VA, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael J. Shamus; daughters, Ann M. Shamus and Megan A. Schlitt, and her husband Danny; grandchildren, Daniel and Annette. Many nieces and nephews also survive Annette.

She was predeceased by sisters, Catherine, Ethel, Virginia, Patricia, Eleanor, Phyllis and Elizabeth; brothers, James, John and Robert Menconi.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Anne (Barry) Menconi.

Annette graduated from Chestnut Hill Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She attended Marymount University in Arlington, VA, and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Master of Science in nursing administration. She was a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Fellows Program in Management for Nurse Executives.

Annette worked at Arlington Hospital (Virginia Hospital Center) for 38 years starting as a staff nurse in the emergency room and retired as the vice president of nursing.

Service: Friends may visit Wednesday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St. Manassas, VA 20110.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, Virginia.

Contributions can be made in her name to the Virginia Hospital Center - Friends of Nursing. Published in Times News on Mar. 4, 2019