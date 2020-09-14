Marie E. Lehotta
Marie E. Lehotta, a longtime resident of Tamaqua, and four-year resident of Heritage Hills Sr. Living Center in Weatherly, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, at 91 years of age.
Born Friday, Aug. 2, 1929, in Hazleton, a daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (McCall) Scheitrumpf. Marie was also predeceased by her husband, Edgar J. Lehotta in 1987; daughter, Joan Ann Wheaton in 2017; sister, Nancy Jamieson, who passed in 2005.
Surviving are daughter, Donna Wilson, and her husband, Stephen, of Saratoga Springs, NY; a warm and loving grandmother to Timothy Wilson, and his wife Melissa, of Hopkinton MA, Alison Johnson, wife of the late William Johnson, who passed away in 2012, of Saratoga Springs, NY, Christopher Wilson, and his wife Shannon McCarthy, of Saratoga Springs, NY.; beloved great-grandmother (GG) to, Olivia and Stephen Johnson of Saratoga Springs, NY, Emma, and Ryan Wilson of Hopkinton, MA; son-
in-law Dan Wheaton of Hometown; loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
A graduate of the former St. Jerome High School, Marie was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua.
Marie worked for the former J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills and retired in 1993. Upon retirement, Marie moved to Frankford Delaware, residing there until 2016.
Marie will be missed by all, for there are so many wonderful cherished memories.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name to: Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103; or Heritage Hill Senior Community, 800 Sixth St., Weatherly, PA 18255
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.