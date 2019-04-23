|
|
Mrs. Marie F. Fisher
Simanavage
Mrs. Marie F. (Meyer) Fisher Simanavage, 79, formerly of Lehighton and New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, in her home in Hastings, MN. She was the widow of Robert Fisher and Patrick Simanavage.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Lehighton. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 23, 2019