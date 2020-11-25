1/
Marie F. Haydt
Marie F. Haydt
Marie F. (McFarland) Haydt, 91, formerly of Ashfield, East Penn Township, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Harvey G. Haydt.
Born in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Calvin O. and Mary (Frank) McFarland.
Marie was employed as an LPN by the former Haff Hospital, Northampton.
A 1947 graduate of the Lehighton High School, she later continued her education at the Haff Hospital School of Nursing.
Marie was a member of the Lehighton-Tamaqua Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses.
Survivors: daughters, Susan M., wife of Ronald Strohl, of Ashfield, and Brenda, wife of Richard Kowalsky, of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Kristy, Shaun, Nicole and Heather; four great-
grandchildren; sisters, Dolores Knabb of New Ringgold, and Linda Stroup of Palmerton; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sons, Bruce and Barry; sister, Arlene Strohl; and brothers, Calvin L. and Lawrence.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Online Condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: None


Published in Times News on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
