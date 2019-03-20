|
|
Marie Janet
Zimmerman
Marie Janet Zimmerman, 82, formerly of Lehighton and Palmerton, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the Susque View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lock Haven, Clinton County.
Born in Lehighton on Saturday, July 11, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Mabel (Homm) Zimmerman.
A 1954 graduate of the Stephen S. Palmer School, Palmerton, she furthered her education and received her nursing degree at the Allentown General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1960.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving are a brother, Richard L. of Lehighton; a sister Jean, wife of William Petrie of Payson, Ariz.; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Graveside Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, 1742 Dinkey Road, Ashfield, with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condo-lences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019