Marilee T. DiCasimirro

Marilee T. DiCasimirro, loving mother, sister and companion, 56, of Reading, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in the Reading Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of Joseph A. and Marilee (Kadelock) Subacz.

She worked for many years as a licensed social worker in many capacities, including serving as director of social work for the Margaret E. Moul Home, York.

Marilee was key in designing protocols that are still used today for the Women's Care Center in York. She also served on the Ethics Board for the York Hospital.

A devout Catholic, she attended St. Peter's Catholic Church, Reading.

She was a graduate of Marywood University and obtained her master's degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.

Surviving are a son, Emmanuel DiCasimirro of Bernville; a brother, Joseph Subacz of Lancaster; and her longtime companion, Robert Laboranti of Reading.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial was held today in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 322 S. Fifth St., Reading. Interment was private. The Henninger Funeral Home, Reading, was in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Women's Care Center, 40 S. Richland Ave., York, PA 17404, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, N.A.M.I. Berks Co., 640 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. www.henningerfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary