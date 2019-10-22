|
Marilyn Lee Rushing
Marilyn Lee Rushing, 91, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1927, in Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rose (Wickham) Nelson.
Marilyn resided most of her adult life in Rock Island, Illinois. She was a devoted mother and stepmother to her late husband, Glenn Rushing's nine children.
Marilyn worked as a waitress and domestic. She enjoyed cooking and taking long walks.
Surviving are sons, Michael Heistand of Tamaqua, and Stephen Heistand; daughter, Deb Fagan; and many grandchildren and great-
grandchildren.
Service: A Celebration of Marilyn's life will take place in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Friday Oct. 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until time of services.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 22, 2019