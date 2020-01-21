Home

Marilyn M. Rodgers

Marilyn M. Rodgers Obituary
Mrs. Marilyn M.
Rodgers
Mrs. Marilyn M. Rodgers, 83, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Lamont D. Rodgers for 64 years.
She was a bookkeeper for Grant's Store and K. J. Breiner Oil and Heat, which later became Lehighton Oil and Heat.
Born on March 25, 1936, in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Elsie (Dillard) Schuck.
She was a 1954 graduate of Palmerton High School, where she was the class valedictorian and was a member of the National Honor Society.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton.
Marilyn loved watching golf and was an avid Tiger Woods fan.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Lamont Jr., husband of Shirley, and Dennis, companion of Tammy Smith, and a daughter Denise, wife of Steve Niehoff, all of Lehighton; six grandchildren, Lamont, Travis, Jonathan, Kristopher, Greg and Alicia; three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Kristopher and Eliza; a sister, Phyllis Hunsicker of Emmaus; a brother-in-law, Warner Rodgers, husband of Dianne; a sister-in-law, Louise Swartz; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Schaeffer Funeral Home Third and Alum streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating, Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Lehighton. Call 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 21, 2020
