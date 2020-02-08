|
Marion A. Sievers
Marion A. (Schmidt) Sievers, 76, of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.
Marion was the loving wife of the late Wilhelm Sievers, who passed away July 23, 2015.
She was born in Philadelphia on June 7, 1943, a daughter of the late Bertram E. and Marion A. (Huss-mann) Sch-midt.
She moved to the Poconos in 1975 and lived in Monroe County until her death.
Marion was a secretary/bookkeeper for 26 years for employers in Philadelphia and Monroe County, then she worked as an administrative coordinator for the Monroe County Conservation District for 21 years until retiring in 2006.
Marion's favorite pastimes were playing bingo, reading, doing word puzzles, going to fairs and dinner theaters.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family. She cherished her son, F. Scott Schmidt, and his wife Carolyn, and her two grandchildren, Scott H. Schmidt and Sarah E. Schmidt, all of Walnutport.
She is also survived by two brothers, Bertram A. Schmidt, and his wife Lillian, and Charles F. Schmidt, and his wife Barbara; and many nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna D. Hamilton.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church in Danielsville, with the Rev. David Felker officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Marion A. Sievers to: AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, or via their website,
www.awsomanimals.org/index.php/donate/inmemory.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements. You may visit their website to leave condolences for the family. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 8, 2020