Marion C. Kistler

Marion C. Kistler, 85, passed away on Nov. 20, at JFK Hospital in Edison, N.J.

Born in White Deer Township, PA, she had resided in Fanwood, N.J., for 49 years.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph; and five children, Marji Takleszyn, and husband David, Mary McManimon, and husband Thomas, Suzanne Laterra, and husband Douglas, Sean, and friend Joanne, Thomas, and wife Lisy; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers Richard and David Tanner; and sister Frances Davis.

A daughter, Linda Jane, died in infancy.

She was also pre-deceased by sister Cleta, and her husband the Rev. C. Fredrick Mathias.

Marion was a graduate of Milton High School in 1953.

She was a very loving mother and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Services: will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Milton High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 515, Milton, PA 17847.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store