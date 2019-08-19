|
Mrs. Marion E.
Hoffman
Mrs. Marion E. Hoffman, 85, of Jim Thorpe, passed on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. She was the widow of William F. Hoffman III, who died in 2018.
Born in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on June 7, 1934, she was a daughter of the late James Clifford and Marion Edith (Kent) Brown.
She was a 1952 graduate of Bloomfield High School.
Surviving are four sons, William F. IV, and his wife, Shari A., and Jonathan P., and his wife, Judith, both of Metuchen, N.J., Timothy J. in the Netherlands and Theodore R. of Phillipsburg; a sister, Susan, wife of Kurt Askin in Virginia; six grandchildren, Laura, William V, Daniel, Alexandra, Samantha and Jonathan; and five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, William VI, Nicholas, Eloise and Emma.
Service: Private family service at convenience of the family. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 19, 2019