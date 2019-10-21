Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
Marion E. Steward Obituary
Marion E.
Steward
Marion E. (Younker) Steward, 91, of Robin Way, Bethlehem, died late Saturday evening, Oct 19, 2019, at the Summit Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Edgar C. Steward Sr., who passed in 1989.
Born in Weatherly, she was the daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Helen (Hartung) Younker.
Marion was employed as a clerk in the Lehigh County Courthouse, Allentown, for several years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
A member of the Church of the Manger United Church of Christ, Bethlehem, she was a 1946 graduate of the Weatherly High School. Marion enjoyed traveling and camping.
Survivors: sons, Edgar C. Sr., and wife Carolyn, Terry L., and wife Kelly, all of Lehighton, Rodney S., and wife Darlene, of Bowmanstown; eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua, Andrea, Beth, Rodney Jr., Nicole, Gregory, and Kristy; 11 great-
grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Howard Jr. and Paul.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Road, Allentown. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: church memorial fund.







.
Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2019
