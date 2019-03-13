Mrs. Marion Ebenstein

Mrs. Marion Ebenstein, 98, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, who spent her summer at her second home in Nesquehoning (Lake Hauto), passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 11, 2019, in her daughter's home in Kunkle-town.

She was the widow of Adolf Eben-stein, who passed away in 2005.

She was a translation secretary for Volks-wagen of America in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., for many years.

Born in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 15, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Lotte (Ludwig) Aronson.

We remember the beauty of the way Marion touched all our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children, Diane (Ebenstein) Stockmal, and her husband, George, of Kunkletown, and Ronald Ebenstein, and his wife, Ronit, of Princeton Junction, N.J.; and a stepson, Joseph Ebenstein, and his wife, Bonnie, of Plainview, N.Y.

She was the loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren: Michael Stockmal of Allentown, Aron Stockmal of Hoboken, Danielle Ebenstein, and her fiance, Rob Bedson, and Natalie Heker, both of New York, N.Y., Mark Ebenstein, and his wife, Jessica, of East Setauket, N.Y., Robin Siegel, and her husband, Michael, of Roslyn, N.Y., Nicole Heker of Princeton Junction and Michele Heker of Atlanta, GA; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sadie, Stella, Alex and Drew.

She is also survived by her caretaker, Lana Yelenchuk of Kunkletown.

Service: Funeral service was held today at 1 p.m. in the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert, with Rabbi Melody Davis officiating. Contributions in her name may be made to a . Published in Times News on Mar. 13, 2019