Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Marion J. Rex Obituary
Mrs. Marion J. Rex
Mrs. Marion J. Rex, 85, formerly of Slatington, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly. She was the widow of Fred H. Rex, who passed away in 1996.
Born in Long-swamp on May 23, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Eilus P. and Mary E. (Smith) Siegfried.
She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington.
She held various part-time jobs throughout the years, but her most favorite was being a stay-at-home mom, taking care of her family.
She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Northampton Chapter.
Surviving are two sons, Keith of New Tripoli and Kevin, and his companion, Karen Anewalt, of Walnutport; three daughters, Jane, wife of Garry Christman of Schnecksville, Sally, wife of Michael Ifkovits of Northampton, and Susan Weber, and her companion, Harold McFarland Jr., of Bowmanstown; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (John), Kristin (John), Lauren (Jamie), Andrew (Lauren), Katherine (George), Aaron (Richelle), Riley, Alex (Anna), Hunter (Sophia) and Avery (Jason); 12 great-grandchildren, Gianna, Isabella, Kensi, Ella, Stella, Audrianna, Greyson, Alaynah, Addison, Tessa, Cayde and Aaron Jr.; a brother, the Rev. David Siegfried of Wyomissing; and a sister, Louise Kramer of Hamburg.
She was also predeceased by a granddaughter Adrienne.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment, Egypt Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 S. Second St., Slatington, PA 18080.
Published in Times News on Feb. 26, 2020
