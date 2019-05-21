Home

Marion Sotack Obituary
Marion Sotack
Marion Sotack, 80, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Frank Sotack, who passed away Dec. 22, 1983.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Varanko) Slivka.
She was employed as a hair dresser in Allentown and also worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Kay Jay Pants Company and the former C & G Sportdwear both in Nesquehoning.
She was of the Russian Orthodox Faith. She loved gardening, cooking, and her pets. Marion will be deeply missed by her daughter, grandsons and all their family and friends who knew her as "Bub."
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Hunsicker and two grandsons, Luke and Seth Hunsicker, all of Nesquehoning.
Service: A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a,m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in St. John Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 21, 2019
