Marion Wasilewski
Uchno-Damiano
Marion (Wasilewski) Uchno-Damiano of Nesquehoning entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her family. She was the wife and soulmate of Anthony "Kiki" Damiano for 47 years.
Born in McAdoo, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Czyzyk) Wasilewski.
She was a longtime member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, both of Nesquehoning, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Service: A funeral service was held privately on Saturday, Aug. 31. Contributions in her name may be made to the Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux, c/o the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blaz-oskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 3, 2019