Marjorie A. Heisler, 88, of Tamaqua, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1931, in Northampton County, a daughter of the late Alexander and Stella (Yuhaz) Dett-mer.

She was the wife of Carl R. Heisler, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage June 5, 2020.

Early in 1955, Carl traveled to Germany to serve in the 7th Army in Wertheim, Germany. As a faithful wife, Marjorie joined Carl in Germany and remained with him until he was discharged in 1956. The highlight of their time included traveling to Italy and visiting the Isle of Capri and Blue Grotto. While in Germany God blessed them with their first child, Dale.

Marjorie was instrumental in the successful running of the family dairy farm. She provided many meals for those that worked on the farm over the years. She could always be found in her vegetable or flower garden. She canned or froze enough food for the family for the whole year.

She loved to bake and cook and every Saturday morning she was up at the crack of dawn making her choice selections of the best sweets you ever tasted.

She was known for her hospitality, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and she hosted many missionaries in her lifetime. She was also known for her world-famous rice pudding.

She was a long-time member of Calvary Evangelical United Methodist Church in the rural area of Tamaqua, where she served as a youth group advisor, Sunday school teacher, and as a member of the Evangelism commitee. She was a member of the Women's Auxilary of the Gideons International of Tamaqua, and a member of the Christian Women's Club.

In her younger years, she sang in a trio known as the Gospelettes and more recently the Gospel Light Trio. She also sang in many Cantatas with different choral groups in Schuylkill County.

She was always in her glory while spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving, along with her husband Carl, are a son, Dale Heisler of Tamaqua; and four daughters, Denise, wife of Larry Hafer, and Darlene, wife of Terry Gerber, both of Tamaqua, Diane, wife of Scott Kreh, Big Rapids, MI, and Darrilyn, wife of Sungwon David Yoo, of Jamesville, NY; a sister Elsie, wife of Dallett "Skip" Carraghan, of Emmaus; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Heisler; and a great-grand daughter, Olivia Lynn Kreh.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Lewistown Valley Tabernacle, 614 Valley Road, Tamaqua, with Pastor Ralph Saunders officiating. Interment, Calvary Evangelical United Methodist Church Cemetary. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Tabernacle. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua. Contributions: May be made to Calvary Evangelical United Methodist Church, 824 Catawissa Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252; or The Gideons International, Box 88, Tamaqua, PA 18252.





