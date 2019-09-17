Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
February 25, 1936 - 2019
Marjorie A. Lincovich Obituary
Marjorie Alma Lincovich
Marjorie "Midge" Alma Lincovich, 83, of Pottsville, and formerly of Tuscarora, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Potts-
ville. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Linc-ovich, to whom she was married 59 years at the time of his death in 2014.
Born in Delano, on Feb. 25, 1936, Midge was a daughter of the late George and Irene (Levy) Maurer.
She attended Tamaqua High School and worked for Tami Sportswear, Tamaqua.
Midge was a member of the former St. Bertha Catholic Church until it closed and a member and past president of the Tamaqua Democratic Club. To her, family was priority, and her world was centered around family life.
Midge is survived by son, Joseph Lincovich of Pottsville; daughters, Betsy Bassler, and her husband Mark, of Brockton, and Diane Baddick of Tuscarora; grandchildren, Leann Baddick of Brockton and Dana Schlier of Tamaqua; great-grandchildren, Alexa Williams, Devin Schlier, Jacob Schlier, Aiden Schlier and Brody Schlier; sister, Joan Wassel of Tamaqua; and several nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Nester.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park will follow services. Call 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, and 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Memorials in Marjorie's name may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019
