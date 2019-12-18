Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Krill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Catherine Krill


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Catherine Krill Obituary
Mrs. Marjorie
Catherine Krill
Mrs. Marjorie Catherine Krill, 91, of Barnesville, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Coaldale. She was the widow of Nicholas Krill, who died in 1969 and to whom she was married for 20 years at the time of his death.
Born in Shen-andoah on May 17, 1928, she was a daugh-ter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Heckman) Brobst.
A graduate of the former Delano High School, Delano, she had her own beauty salon in Quakake since 1970 and was employed in the business office of the former Coaldale State General Hospital for 20 years.
Marjorie loved to cook, bake, knit and crochet. For her work with the residents of the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, she received a citation from the PA House of Representatives. In addition, she was named Person of the Week by the Pottsville Republican Herald in 1993.
She was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving are two grandsons, Christopher Brick of Barnesville and Douglas Krill, and his wife, Tina, of Quakake; a great-grandson, Darren Krill; two sisters, Doris Brobst and Gloria Gerhard; and several nephews and nieces.
She was also predeceased by her daughter, Doris Krill, who died in 1985; and Marjorie's twin sister, Margaret Fegley.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9-10 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Activities Department, Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 149 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -