|
|
Mrs. Marjorie
Catherine Krill
Mrs. Marjorie Catherine Krill, 91, of Barnesville, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Coaldale. She was the widow of Nicholas Krill, who died in 1969 and to whom she was married for 20 years at the time of his death.
Born in Shen-andoah on May 17, 1928, she was a daugh-ter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Heckman) Brobst.
A graduate of the former Delano High School, Delano, she had her own beauty salon in Quakake since 1970 and was employed in the business office of the former Coaldale State General Hospital for 20 years.
Marjorie loved to cook, bake, knit and crochet. For her work with the residents of the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, she received a citation from the PA House of Representatives. In addition, she was named Person of the Week by the Pottsville Republican Herald in 1993.
She was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving are two grandsons, Christopher Brick of Barnesville and Douglas Krill, and his wife, Tina, of Quakake; a great-grandson, Darren Krill; two sisters, Doris Brobst and Gloria Gerhard; and several nephews and nieces.
She was also predeceased by her daughter, Doris Krill, who died in 1985; and Marjorie's twin sister, Margaret Fegley.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9-10 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Activities Department, Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 149 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Dec. 18, 2019