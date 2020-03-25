|
|
Marjorie E. Meinhart
Marjorie E. Meinhart, 86, of Palmerton, passed away Monday, March 23, in the Inpatient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th Street Campus, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Leon E. Meinhart.
For more than 40 years she worked as a sewing machine operator at the former Scotty's Fashions, Kresgeville, until retiring in 1995.
Margie was a longtime member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville.
She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-
grandchildren, and dogs and cats as well.
Born in Kunkletown, Margie was a daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy (Beers) Switzgable.
Survivors: daughters Laurel, and husband David Taschler, and Melanie, and husband Rolf Windhorn; grandchildren Tiffany, Jarad and Nicole; great-grandchildren Steven and Preston.
She was predeceased by brothers Willard and Wesley.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 25, 2020