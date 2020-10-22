1/1
Marjorie M. Haggerty
1921 - 2020
Marjorie M. Haggerty, 99, of Jim Thorpe, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Gerald L Haggerty Sr. She was married to Gerald on April 13, 1944, and they spent 63 happy years together.
Born in Jim Thorpe on Sept. 20, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Emma Huber.
She was a 1939 graduate of the East Mauch Chunk High School and a 1941 graduate of the Allentown Business School.
She went on to work for the Trojan Powder Company, Arcady Bags, and the Social Security Administration.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Jim Thorpe.
In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards and bingo, dancing, was a cryptoquote guru, and was an avid viewer of the Lawrence Welk Show.
Surviving children are Sister Geralyn (Karen) Haggerty, Anita L Bott, and Gerald L Haggerty Jr.; grandchildren, Peter J. Bott Jr., Michael J. Bott, Mark J. Bott, and Alex G. Haggerty; great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by all her siblings: Al, Sister Vincent (Leon), Connie, Gina, Louise, Louie and baby Joseph.
Service: Calling hours 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.


Published in Times News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
