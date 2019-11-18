Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Scheckler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark D. Scheckler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark D. Scheckler Obituary
Mark D. Scheckler
Mr. Mark D. Scheckler, 73, of Lehighton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, at his residence. He was the husband of Karen L. (Huntington) Scheckler. They were married for 41 years this past June 2.
Born in Lehigh-
ton, on Sunday, May 26, 1946, he was a son of the late Robert and Ada (Frey) Scheckler.
Prior to his retirement in 2012, he was employed as a heavy crane mechanic for Atlantic States Pipe, Phillipsburg, New Jersey. He previously worked for Ransome Lift, Allentown as a forklift mechanic/supervisor and most recently worked part-time at Carquest/Palmerton Auto parts as a parts deliveryperson.
Mark was a member of The Lehighton Congregation of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Tamaqua.
Mark loved life and this showed by his love of music, photography, golf, trips to Canada, and traveling to all 50 states. Most of all he loved time with his kids and grandchildren and sharing his Bible beliefs with others.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Roxanne, wife of Robert Hoben of Tamaqua; a son, Robby Scheckler and his wife Rebecca of Jim Thorpe; two sisters, Sandra, wife of Lee Smith of Lehighton and Joan, wife of Donald Zacharias of Kunkletown; two brothers, Robert Scheckler and his wife Bonnie, of Lehighton and Larry Scheckler and his wife Barbara of Bowmanstown; five grandchildren, Courtney, Bergen, Olivia, Ryan, Myranda; three great-
grandchildren, Rayleigh, Tayden, David; and nieces and nephews.
Services: A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 from
6-8 p.m. at The Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton. The interment will be private. A memorial talk in his honor will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 714 Golf Road, Tamaqua, Pa. 18252. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -