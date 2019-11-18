|
|
Mark D. Scheckler
Mr. Mark D. Scheckler, 73, of Lehighton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, at his residence. He was the husband of Karen L. (Huntington) Scheckler. They were married for 41 years this past June 2.
Born in Lehigh-
ton, on Sunday, May 26, 1946, he was a son of the late Robert and Ada (Frey) Scheckler.
Prior to his retirement in 2012, he was employed as a heavy crane mechanic for Atlantic States Pipe, Phillipsburg, New Jersey. He previously worked for Ransome Lift, Allentown as a forklift mechanic/supervisor and most recently worked part-time at Carquest/Palmerton Auto parts as a parts deliveryperson.
Mark was a member of The Lehighton Congregation of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Tamaqua.
Mark loved life and this showed by his love of music, photography, golf, trips to Canada, and traveling to all 50 states. Most of all he loved time with his kids and grandchildren and sharing his Bible beliefs with others.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Roxanne, wife of Robert Hoben of Tamaqua; a son, Robby Scheckler and his wife Rebecca of Jim Thorpe; two sisters, Sandra, wife of Lee Smith of Lehighton and Joan, wife of Donald Zacharias of Kunkletown; two brothers, Robert Scheckler and his wife Bonnie, of Lehighton and Larry Scheckler and his wife Barbara of Bowmanstown; five grandchildren, Courtney, Bergen, Olivia, Ryan, Myranda; three great-
grandchildren, Rayleigh, Tayden, David; and nieces and nephews.
Services: A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 from
6-8 p.m. at The Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton. The interment will be private. A memorial talk in his honor will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 714 Golf Road, Tamaqua, Pa. 18252. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2019