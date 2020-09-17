Mark J. Piscelli
Mark J. Piscelli, 58, of Lehighton, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at HCR Manor Care West in Allentown.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of Robert Piscelli of Lansford and the late Frances (Culley) Piscelli.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1979.
Mark worked as a machinist for several local companies. He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving, along with his father, are sisters, Nadine Gorka, and her companion Nelson "Tanner" Ulshafer, of Lansford, and Janine McFadden, and her husband Andrew, of Summit Hill; a brother, Robert Piscelli, and his wife Gail, of Hazleton; nieces and nephews and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Piscelli.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
