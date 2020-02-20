Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlena Miksic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlena E. Miksic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlena E. Miksic Obituary
Marlena E. Miksic
Marlena E. Miksic, 41, of Lansford, died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home.
Born in Coal-
dale, on July 13, 1978, she was a daughter of the late Michael P. and Catherine A. (Vidurek) Miksic.
A 1996 graduate of Panther Valley High School, Marlena worked as an administrative assistant for van Hoekelen Greenhouses, McAdoo, for 16 years.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, and Friends of the Lansford Pool.
Marlena loved music and attending concerts. She was a true rock star.
Marlena is survived by daughter, Alanis Black, and sister, Andrea Miksic, both of Lansford.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in St. Joseph of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Summit Hill, will follow the Mass. Call 8-11 a.m. on Saturday in the church. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; or Friends of the Lansford Pool, P.O. Box 131, Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -