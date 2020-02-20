|
|
Marlena E. Miksic
Marlena E. Miksic, 41, of Lansford, died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home.
Born in Coal-
dale, on July 13, 1978, she was a daughter of the late Michael P. and Catherine A. (Vidurek) Miksic.
A 1996 graduate of Panther Valley High School, Marlena worked as an administrative assistant for van Hoekelen Greenhouses, McAdoo, for 16 years.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, and Friends of the Lansford Pool.
Marlena loved music and attending concerts. She was a true rock star.
Marlena is survived by daughter, Alanis Black, and sister, Andrea Miksic, both of Lansford.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in St. Joseph of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Summit Hill, will follow the Mass. Call 8-11 a.m. on Saturday in the church. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; or Friends of the Lansford Pool, P.O. Box 131, Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Feb. 20, 2020