Marlene E. Trainer
Marlene E. (Steigeralt) Trainer, 80, passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Born in Mah-oning Valley on Sept 14, 1939, to Edith and Charles Steigerwalt, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Stanley F. Trainer and is survived by her son Rob (Brian) and his wife Betsy; her son David and his wife Denise; her son Andrew and his wife Marie; her daughter Marianne; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Lauren, Kristen, Ryan, Jacob and Timothy; her great-grandson Jackson; her brother Delroy and his wife Carol; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene grew up on a family farm in rural Mahoning Valley. After graduating with honors from Lehighton High School in 1957, she attended Nursing School and married Stanley F. Trainer on Feb. 14, 1959.
The couple moved to State College, Pennsylvania, where Stanley attended The Pennsylvania State University. It's there that they started their family and became lifelong Penn State fans.
Stanley landed a job with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade and the family moved to Maryland, eventually settling in Glyndon, where she lived for the past 40 years.
Marlene's primary focus was raising her family, which included numerous volunteer positions supporting school and extracurricular activities. At the age of 40, Marlene accepted a position in the Baltimore County School System, where she worked for the next 30 years as a teacher's aide.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was active in the women's group. Marlene was also an active member of the Women's Club of Glyndon and most recently sang in the choir at Carroll Lutheran Village.
She was an avid reader and traveler who completed many interesting trips throughout the U.S. and abroad. Her last trip was to the Great Wall of China, where she fulfilled her dream of walking along the top of the wall.
During this difficult time, the family would like to express our gratitude for your love, support and prayers.
Service: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St., Reisterstown, MD, on Monday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Penn State University, 510 Paterno Library, University Park, PA 16802. Online contributions can be made via the following secure link: Paterno Libraries Endowment Fund in the University Libraries. Reference Marlene Trainer as the Tribute on Page 2.
Published in Times News on Oct. 24, 2019