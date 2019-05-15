Home

Marlin Hechler
05-03-43 to 05-15-13

They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason
will change the way I feel.
For no one knows the heartache
that lies behind my smile,
No one knows how many times
I've broken down and cried.
I want to tell you something
so there won't be any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of
but so hard to live without.

So greatly loved and missed,
Pat, Michelle, Rick
Maddie & Mason
Published in Times News on May 15, 2019
