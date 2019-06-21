|
Marshall P.
Miller Jr.
Marshall P. Miller Jr., 68, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Marshall P. Sr. and Arlene M. (Silvert) Miller.
He worked in sales and marketing for the Handleman Company before retiring.
Surviving are a sister, Susan L., wife of David Wapensky; a brother-in-law, William Bailey; four nieces, Debra, Shelly, Kim and Wendy; a great-nephew, James; and a cousin ,Caleb.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ann E. Bailey; and a nephew, Jonathan Wagstaff.
Service: Funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, PA 18102. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the family, (Susan Wapensky), c/o the funeral home, to assist with final expenses.
Published in Times News on June 21, 2019