|
|
Marshall S. Miller
Marshall S. Miller, 78, of Lehighton, died Friday, June 28, in Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of the late Carol (Frey) Miller, who passed away in 2015.
He spent his career as a machinist, working mostly for the former Dent Manufacturing, Northampton.
Marshall was a member of Emmanuel UCC, Bowmanstown. He loved training his parakeets, playing guitar and singing, and all things railroad.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Nestor and Jessie (Reynolds) Miller.
Survivors: Daughter, Charlene Miller, and her companion Sal Gattuso, of Lehighton; and his beloved parakeet, Petey.
Marshall was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Frey; and brothers, Harold, Mervin, Roland and Ernest Miller, George and Robert Thompson.
Services: Memorial, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. No calling hours. Contributions: Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, 397 Hemlock Drive, Lehighton 18235. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on July 3, 2019