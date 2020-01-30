|
Martin J. Druker
Martin Jeffery Druker, 68, of Penn Forest Township, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Mary Jane (Blicharz) Druker. They were married for 40 years.
He was a truck driver for 50 years and most recently worked at Carbon County Taxi. He also played Santa at the malls and parades.
Born in Newark, N.J., he was a son of the late Leo (Duke) and Rita (Levitz) Druker.
He was of the Jewish faith.
Martin enjoyed going fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A speed and figure skater, he skated at the national championships.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Deanne, wife of Scott Mullen of Nesquehoning, and Megan, and her significant other, Michael Graziano, of Penn Forest Township; a son Matthew, and his wife, Rebecca, of Walnutport; five grandchildren, Danae, Matthew Jr., Hannah, Evangeline and Maiya; a great-grandson Nevan; a sister, Barbara Don Diego; a brother, Gregory Druker; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Kylee Mullen; a brother, Barry (Be-Bop); and a brother-in-law, Michael Don Diego.
Service: Funeral service 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with Rabbi Melman officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday. Shiva will be hosted at Deanne's house, 13 W. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, for the three days after the funeral.
Published in Times News on Jan. 30, 2020