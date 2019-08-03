|
Martin Joseph
Baddick
Martin Joseph Baddick, 71, of Tamaqua, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Coaldale. He was the husband of Colleen (nee Roxberry) Baddick to whom he was married 48 years.
Born in Hazleton on July 9, 1948, Martin was a son of the late Peter and Pauline (nee Bodnar) Baddick.
Martin was a 1966 graduate of Tamaqua High School, and he served in the Vietnam War as a member of the Army. He also was a national guardsman with the Hazleton unit for 25 years. Prior to his retirement in 2004, he was employed by the former Allentown State Hospital as an electrician.
An avid racing pigeon hobbyist, Martin was a member of the Tamaqua Pigeon Flying Club of the Anthracite Concourse Association. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, Colleen, he is survived by daughters, Rachelle Young and her fiancé, Jeff Galgoci, of Tamaqua and Rosie Baddick and her significant other, Barry Matalavage, of Tamaqua; son, Martin Baddick Jr. and his wife, Theresa, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Micah Young and Jacob Baddick of Tamaqua and Avery Dietrich of McAddo; brothers, Pete Baddick of Quakake, and Joseph Baddick and his wife, Nancy, of Quarryville; a sister, Mary DeFranciso and her husband, Michael, of Treskow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Baddick and a sister, Monica Schmerfield.
Services: To be announced. Memorials in Martin's name may be made to Tamaqua Flying Club, 1377 Packerton Dam Dr., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Aug. 3, 2019