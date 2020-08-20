1/1
Marty Rochelle "Cowboy" Coggins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marty R. Coggins
Marty "Cowboy" Rochelle Coggins, 62, of Leesburg, FL, passed into eternal life of a sudden and unexpected heart attack on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, while with his wife, Cindi Eckman, formerly of Lehighton, while RV camping at W.P. Franklin Lock National Park, Alva, FL.
He and his wife were married on St. Patrick's Day, 2016.
Marty was a member of P.B.R.A., Professional Bull Rider Association; a master electrician in Miami, FL, where he was born and raised; and an avid fisherman throughout Florida.
Service: A memorial service at the park in Alva will be announced. Online condolences can be offered at https://www.gendronfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Marty-Cowboy-Coggins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved