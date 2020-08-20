Marty R. Coggins
Marty "Cowboy" Rochelle Coggins, 62, of Leesburg, FL, passed into eternal life of a sudden and unexpected heart attack on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, while with his wife, Cindi Eckman, formerly of Lehighton, while RV camping at W.P. Franklin Lock National Park, Alva, FL.
He and his wife were married on St. Patrick's Day, 2016.
Marty was a member of P.B.R.A., Professional Bull Rider Association; a master electrician in Miami, FL, where he was born and raised; and an avid fisherman throughout Florida.
Service: A memorial service at the park in Alva will be announced. Online condolences can be offered at https://www.gendronfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Marty-Cowboy-Coggins
.