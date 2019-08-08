Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Alive UMC
678 Pine St
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Alive UMC
678 Pine St
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Bartholomew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin E. Bartholomew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin E. Bartholomew Obituary
Marvin E. Bartholomew
Marvin E. "Dutch" Bartholomew, 91, of Towamensing Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, in St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Gloria M. (Borger) Bartholomew. They were married 68 years last February.
He worked for more than 40 years as a carpenter in Local 600, Bethlehem, and was a longtime member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church, Bowmanstown.
Dutch served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II.
For 25 years he owned race cars at both Dorney Park and Mahoning Valley Speedway.
Born in Towamensing Township, he was a son of the late Alfred and Edith (Snyder) Bartholomew.
Survivors: wife, Gloria; daughters, Kay and husband Lamond Frantz, Faye and husband Michael Frable, and Dawn and husband David Sillers; grandchildren, Lamond Jr., Jennifer, Shawn, Angie, Dennis, Lou and April; 11 great-
grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mrs. Anna Gower, Mrs. Shirley Hawk and Mrs. Barbara Mackes; brother, Donald. Dutch was predeceased by several sisters and brothers.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in Faith Alive UMC, 678 Pine St, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. in church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions may be made to Faith Alive UMC, Palmerton 18071.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now