Marvin E. Bartholomew
Marvin E. "Dutch" Bartholomew, 91, of Towamensing Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, in St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Gloria M. (Borger) Bartholomew. They were married 68 years last February.
He worked for more than 40 years as a carpenter in Local 600, Bethlehem, and was a longtime member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church, Bowmanstown.
Dutch served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II.
For 25 years he owned race cars at both Dorney Park and Mahoning Valley Speedway.
Born in Towamensing Township, he was a son of the late Alfred and Edith (Snyder) Bartholomew.
Survivors: wife, Gloria; daughters, Kay and husband Lamond Frantz, Faye and husband Michael Frable, and Dawn and husband David Sillers; grandchildren, Lamond Jr., Jennifer, Shawn, Angie, Dennis, Lou and April; 11 great-
grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mrs. Anna Gower, Mrs. Shirley Hawk and Mrs. Barbara Mackes; brother, Donald. Dutch was predeceased by several sisters and brothers.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in Faith Alive UMC, 678 Pine St, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. in church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions may be made to Faith Alive UMC, Palmerton 18071.
