Mary Adella Miller
Mary Adella Miller, 80, affectionately known as "Mayna" to her family, was born on August 6, 1940. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020.
She grad-
uated as valedictorian of her Tam-
aqua High School Class of 1958, and attended nursing school at University of Pennsylvania.
Mary worked as a nurse and Patient Care manager at Cornell Medical Center in NYC. She was awarded several prestigious honors during her 45 years of service.
She celebrated the joys in life, and loved her family immeasurably.
An avid equestrian, she enjoyed many trips to Ireland to ride along the cliffs. She loved her Persian cats dearly, and was a dedicated volunteer at the ASPCA for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Jack, and her niece, Allison, both of Elizabethtown. She is loved and missed my many relatives and friends, near and far.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Miller; her sister-in-law, Pamela Miller; and her cousin, Nellie Anne (Purnell) Mathias.
For those of you fortunate enough to know her, please think of a happy moment you shared together, and let her live on in those memories.
Services: Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, followed by a service at 11 o'clock and interment in the
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to your favorite local animal shelter or the ASPCA. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua.