Mary Alice Jacobs
Mary Alice "Skip" Jacobs, 87, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Oct. 30, 2019, while surrounded by family in hospice care at home. She was the wife of Frank Jacobs Sr. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Feb. 26.
Skip was a daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Grieff) McHugh. She was a 1951 graduate of Nesquehoning High School.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
The Jacobs family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care provided by Lehigh Valley Hospice.
Family meant everything to Skip.
Surviving are sons Frank Jacobs Jr. (Cindy), of Hauto Estates, Robert Jacobs (David) of Palmerton, Edward Jacobs of Nesquehoning and Eugene Jacobs (Dawn) of Hauto Estates; daughters Nancy Trice (Kevin) of Jim Thorpe and Sharon Meck of Lehighton; nine grandchildren; and five great-
grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers James, Lawrence, Francis and Edward McHugh; sister Loretta McHugh; grandson Kevin Trice Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Denise Jacobs; and son-in-law Brian Meck.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, with Father James J. Ward officiating. Interment will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call Saturday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to ; or Lehigh Valley Hospice, c/o Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences at
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2019