|
|
Mary Ann Hoppes
Mary Ann Hoppes, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to many, of Mush Dahl Road New Ringgold, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale, surrounded by her family at the age of 89.
Born Aug. 10, 1930, in Landsford, a daughter of the late Micheal and Anna (Hrinda) Valent. She was the widow of Norman Hoppes, who died Feb. 9, 1998.
She was a member of St. Peter's Church of Mantzville. She graduated from Lansford High School in 1948.
Mary Ann was a homemaker and worked with her husband in his auto repair shop for many years. She also helped her daughter, Dr. Elaine Hoppes, in her dental practice.
Mary Ann and Norman had five children, the late Sandy Steigerwalt, wife of Leon Steigerwalt, Elaine Hoppes DDS, wife of Steve Goroshko, Lori Finucan and the late infant twins Donna and John.
Mary Ann also had grandchildren, Kim and Chris Matlaga, Vicki Lowman, Kelly Lewis, wife of Mike Lewis; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Cassidy Lowman, Savannah Adams and Caroline Balogach.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward; and sister, Eleanor.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Interment, St. Peter's Church Cemetery, Mantzville.
Online registry and condolences or a fond memory of Mary Ann can be sent to www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019