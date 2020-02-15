|
Mary Ann Milan
Mary Ann Milan, 84, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus.
She was the wife of the late John G. Milan for 53 years before his passing in 2014.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Duggan) Campbell.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are her sons, John and Joseph, both of Jim Thorpe; daughters, Patricia, wife of Vance Rogers of Bethlehem, Eileen, wife of Jim Nanovic of Lehighton, Susan, wife of Frank Cervasio of Tresckow; eight grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, John Campbell.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, with Father James J. Ward officiating.
Interment will be at the parish cemetery. Calling period in the church is 9:30 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church.
Melber Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2020