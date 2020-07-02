1/
Mary Ann Owens
1953 - 2020
Mary Ann Owens
Mary Ann Owens, 66, of Summit Hill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in her home.
She worked for 26 years at Mahoning Valley Orthopedics and most recently was employed by Luke's Urgent Care of Lehighton.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Meterko) Gieniec. She was a 1971 graduate of Marian High School.
Mary Ann is remembered by many for being a loving and supportive mother, an exceptionally hard worker, and someone who always was willing to lend a helping hand. She loved the beach and trips with family to the casino.
Surviving are daughters, Sarah Owens, and her husband, Greg Smith, of Summit Hill, and Jennifer Owens, and her husband, Josh Serfass, of Olympia, WA, and their father, David Owens of Lehighton; and three sisters, Carol McGinley, and her husband, Pat, of Jim Thorpe, Dottie Gieniec of Wayne and Diane Gieniec of Elkins Park.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel.
Service: Celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online Condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
