Mary Anne Gilham

Mary Anne Gilham, 84, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday afternoon at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in McAdoo, daughter of the late Michael and Mari (Wargo) Daniels.

She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hazleton.

She was a graduate of McAdoo High School Class of 1954.

Prior to retiring she was employed in the sewing department of Newberry's, McAdoo, Carmella's Dress Factory, Hazleton, McAdoo Manufacturing and J.E. Morgan Knitting Mill, Home-town.

She is preceded in death by her brothers: Michael, John and Paul Daniels.

She is survived by her husband Francis (Chip) Gilham, to whom she was married to for 62 years, and the following daughters, Dana Jenkins, and her husband Barry, Pottsville, Gena Rang, Frackville, Paula Feger, husband Randy, Cranberry Township, and Allyn Starry, Tamaqua; seven grandchildren, Heather Jenkins, Seth Rang, and his wife Jordan, Kyle Rang, Derek Feger, Laura Feger, Daniel Starry, and Denae Starry; and several nieces and nephews.

Service: Friends and relatives may call Saturday at the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542-544 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, from 9 to 10 a.m. COVID-19 regulations will apply. Private services will be held at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Joseph Leech officiating. Interment to follow in Mt. Laurel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Anne's memory to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 621 N. Vine St., Hazleton, would be appreciated by the family.





