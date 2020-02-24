|
|
Mrs. Mary Beth
Hankey
Mrs. Mary Beth Hankey, 68, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the wife of Kenneth W. Hankey Sr. They celebrated their 22nd wedding anniv-ersary on March 15, 2019.
She was employed as an admini-strator for Job Corps, Drums.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Emma (Rindock) Podlaseck.
She was a 1970 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and a member of Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, where she was a deacon and was very active in all church activities including the choir.
Mary Beth loved shopping. She was also an animal advocate, especially for her cats.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Michele Cinicola of Lansford, Judy Sist of Mahoning Valley and Maureen Mitchell of Coaldale; a son, Kenneth W. Jr. of Coaldale; an aunt Eleanor Maso; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Podlaseck Jr.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Contributions in her name may be made to the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, Summit Hill, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 24, 2020