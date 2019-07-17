|
Mary C. Schaffer
Mary C. (Lagomarsino) Schaffer, 81, of Interchange Road, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died early Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton.
She was the wife of the late Robert E. Schaffer, who pas-sed in 2016.
Born in Phila-delphia, she was a daugh-ter of the late Albert and Catherine (Dadamo) Lagomarsino.
Mary was employed by the First National Bank of Palmerton in the processing/clerical department, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Mary enjoyed volunteering for the Palmerton Hospital Auxiliary and the Nearly New Clothing Shop, Palmerton.
Surviving are a daughter, Rosemary, wife of Paul Johnson of Slatington; four grandsons, Dalton, Caleb, Justin and Brandon; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by daughter, Mary C. Broyles in 2005; and brothers, Duke, Fred and Robert.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, parish's new cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Call, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday in the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101-293.
Published in Times News on July 17, 2019