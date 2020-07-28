Mary Duggan

Mary Louise Duggan

Mary Louise Duggan, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Mary was born in Lansford, to Paul and Christina Zona.

Mary is a graduate of Lansford High School and went on to graduate from the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown.

While in nurses' training she met the love of her life, Richard J Duggan, while he attended Muhlenberg College after returning from the Korean War. They were married shortly after both graduated in June 1957.

She worked in the nursing profession for many years in the Allentown area and enjoyed helping and caring for those in need. The value of an education was instilled in all of the Zona children and Mary took this to heart also earning her Bachelor's in education from East Stroudsburg University during those years.

When Dick retired from Mack Truck Corporation in 1995, they retired to Fairfield Harbour to enjoy the good life.

As a homemaker Mary loved cooking and finding new recipes. She reveled in conquering crossword puzzles and mind games like trivia and sudoku. She truly enjoyed dinner out with friends from the Harbour.

Her and her husband both enjoyed traveling and one of the highlights of their trips was a visit to Ireland to meet Dick's relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Richard J Duggan; two sisters, Christine Buhay and Anna Patterson; and two brothers, infant baby Paul Jr. and Paul R. Zona.

She is survived by her beloved son, Joseph; and her grandson, Michael, and his wife Shannon, and her granddaughter, Kelly. Her surviving siblings are Betty Haines of Browns Mills, New Jersey, Susan Laubach of Boyertown, and Nancy Uhland (Douglas) of New Bern and Robert J. Zona of Albrightsville. Mary will also be sadly missed by her nine nephews and nieces.

Services: have been entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. On Friday, July 31, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon with a memorial service to follow at the funeral home in New Bern, NC.

Memorial donations can be made to St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 18, Lansford, PA 18232.





